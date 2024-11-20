Isaiah Hartenstein News: Seismic return for Oklahoma City

Hartenstein (hand) has been cleared for action and will play Wednesday versus Portland, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Hartenstein was set to be re-evaluated at the end of November, so his availability Wednesday crushes his initial timeline after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left hand. He steps into a critical role with Chet Holmgren (hip) slated to be sidelined beyond the next month, although Hartenstein's initial ramp-up over the next week could be gradual. He profiles as a huge boost to Oklahoma City's rebounding, as well as an asset in the pick-and-roll for all involved.