Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Seismic return for Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Hartenstein (hand) has been cleared for action and will play Wednesday versus Portland, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Hartenstein was set to be re-evaluated at the end of November, so his availability Wednesday crushes his initial timeline after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his left hand. He steps into a critical role with Chet Holmgren (hip) slated to be sidelined beyond the next month, although Hartenstein's initial ramp-up over the next week could be gradual. He profiles as a huge boost to Oklahoma City's rebounding, as well as an asset in the pick-and-roll for all involved.

