Isaiah Hartenstein News: Sitting out Monday
Hartenstein (rest) is out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Hartenstein will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set as per usual. With this news, Jaylin Williams becomes an intriguing streaming option against a Detroit team that is without Jalen Duren (rest).
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