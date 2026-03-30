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Isaiah Hartenstein News: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hartenstein (rest) is out for Monday's game against the Pistons.

Hartenstein will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set as per usual. With this news, Jaylin Williams becomes an intriguing streaming option against a Detroit team that is without Jalen Duren (rest).

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
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