Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:04pm

Hartenstein (rest) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Hartenstein has been battling a right heel issue, so the Thunder are giving him the second leg of this back-to-back set off. With Hartenstein on the shelf, the Thunder will likely lean more on Jaylin Williams.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Hartenstein See More
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago