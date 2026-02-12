Isaiah Hartenstein News: Sitting out Thursday
Hartenstein (rest) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Hartenstein has been battling a right heel issue, so the Thunder are giving him the second leg of this back-to-back set off. With Hartenstein on the shelf, the Thunder will likely lean more on Jaylin Williams.
