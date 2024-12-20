Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Hartenstein headshot

Isaiah Hartenstein News: Snags 12 boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Hartenstein produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 win over Orlando.

Hartenstein secured his fifth double-double of December by turning in an efficient scoring performance and continuing to make his presence felt on the glass. He also played well on the defensive end, tying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a team-high four steals, which marks Hartenstein's best showing of the season in this category.

Isaiah Hartenstein
Oklahoma City Thunder
