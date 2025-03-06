Isaiah Hartenstein News: Solid two-way play Wednesday

Hartenstein closed Wednesday's 120-103 victory over Memphis with 10 points (5-9 FG), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 28 minutes.

Hartenstein posted a double-double for the third time across his last four appearances, and he's been a reliable presence down low for the Thunder. Even though he's not tasked with carrying the team offensively, he's been delivering solid value with his contributions. Over his last 10 appearances (nine starts), the big man is averaging 9.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 1.8 steals-plus-blocks across 25.7 minutes, so his two-way play has been key for the Thunder.