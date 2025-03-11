Isaiah Hartenstein News: Strikes for 20 points Monday

Hartenstein registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Monday's 140-127 loss to the Nuggets.

Matched up against Nikola Jokic in the paint, Hartenstein came through with his best scoring effort since Dec. 14, although his output paled in comparison to Jokic's game-high 35 points and 18 boards. Hartenstein has seen his production and court time take a small step back since the All-Star break, and over his last 10 appearances, he's averaged 10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 combined blocks and steals in 25.7 minutes a contest.