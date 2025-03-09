Isaiah Hartenstein News: Tallies double-double in return

Hartenstein accumulated 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes during Sunday's 127-103 win over the Nuggets.

Hartenstein (nose) returned Sunday after missing Oklahoma City's previous contest, returning to form inside the paint by leading all Thunder players in rebounds en route to a double-double performance. Hartenstein has been a double-double machine for Oklahoma City, doing so on 22 occasions this season.