Isaiah Hartenstein News: Teases double-double

Hartenstein finished with 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 victory over the Clippers.

The Thunder might be scaling back Hartenstein's workload in an effort to preserve the big man for the postseason. Hartenstein has averaged 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in just 17.3 minutes per tilt in his last four games, shooting 73.3 percent from the floor.