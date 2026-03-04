Isaiah Hawthorne Injury: Nursing knee injury

Hawthorne (knee) didn't play in Tuesday's 148-105 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

The undrafted rookie is battling a knee injury, which leaves his stats in the dark moving forward. Hawthorne's absence doesn't open up a considerable amount of playing time, as he's averaging 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 11.4 minutes per game across 13 G League regular-season contests.