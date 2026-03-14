Isaiah Hawthorne News: Back in action Friday
Hawthorne (knee) supplied two rebounds and one assist across seven minutes in Friday's 138-116 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Hawthorne missed the previous four games due to his knee issue but was healthy enough to make a short appearance in the first of two games against Santa Cruz. While he could play a bigger role in future matchups, he was mostly used as a bench option before his absence, and that may be the case again now with Miller Kopp favored over him.
Isaiah Hawthorne
Free Agent
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