Isaiah Hawthorne News: Back in action Friday

Hawthorne (knee) supplied two rebounds and one assist across seven minutes in Friday's 138-116 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Hawthorne missed the previous four games due to his knee issue but was healthy enough to make a short appearance in the first of two games against Santa Cruz. While he could play a bigger role in future matchups, he was mostly used as a bench option before his absence, and that may be the case again now with Miller Kopp favored over him.