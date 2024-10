Jackson (groin) is questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons and is considered day-to-day, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jackson missed Thursday's preseason game versus the Hornets due to a groin issue and isn't quite past the injury yet. Based on his day-to-day label from coach Rick Carlisle, it's likely that Jackson will be back in action soon, even if he's sidelined for the regular-season opener.