Isaiah Jackson Injury: Expected to play Wednesday
Jackson (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, per NBA writer Justin Russo.
Jackson was able to go through Tuesday's practice, and he's on the cusp of ending an eight-game absence with a right ankle sprain. The fifth-year big man should mix in a bit as a backup center behind Brook Lopez on Wednesday. Jackson averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes per tilt in 17 regular-season games for the Clippers in 2025-26, shooting 76.4 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Jackson See More
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2719 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets19 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Jackson See More