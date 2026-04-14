Isaiah Jackson Injury: Goes through practice Tuesday
Jackson (ankle) participated in Tuesday's practice, per Law Murray of The Athletic.
The fifth-year big man hasn't played since March 27 due to a right ankle sprain, but he appears to be closing in on a return. The Clippers are set to release an official injury report at some point prior to Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, which should offer more clarity on Jackson's status.
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