Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Jackson missed the Clippers' final eight regular-season games due to a right ankle sprain, though he could return for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. If the big man remains sidelined, John Collins and Brook Lopez would be candidates for increased playing time.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
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