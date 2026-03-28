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Isaiah Jackson Injury: Labeled questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Jackson departed Friday's game with a right ankle injury that's been officially labeled a sprain. If the big man can't play Sunday, Nicolas Batum would see an uptick in playing time, while John Collins could see more action at the center spot.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
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