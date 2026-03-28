Isaiah Jackson Injury: Labeled questionable
Jackson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Jackson departed Friday's game with a right ankle injury that's been officially labeled a sprain. If the big man can't play Sunday, Nicolas Batum would see an uptick in playing time, while John Collins could see more action at the center spot.
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