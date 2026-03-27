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Isaiah Jackson Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 8:26am

Jackson won't return to Friday's game against Indiana due to a right ankle injury, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports. He finished with four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across 14 minutes.

After exiting with 8:49 remaining in the fourth quarter to get his ankle evaluated, Jackson ended up being shut down for the remainder of the night. The Clippers should have another update regarding the severity of Jackson's injury after the game, but for now, his availability for Sunday's game in Milwaukee is up in the air.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
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