Isaiah Jackson Injury: Leaves early with ankle injury

Jackson won't return to Friday's game against Indiana due to a right ankle injury, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports. He finished with four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds across 14 minutes.

After exiting with 8:49 remaining in the fourth quarter to get his ankle evaluated, Jackson ended up being shut down for the remainder of the night. The Clippers should have another update regarding the severity of Jackson's injury after the game, but for now, his availability for Sunday's game in Milwaukee is up in the air.