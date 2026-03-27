Isaiah Jackson Injury: Leaves for locker room
Jackson exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Pacers due to an apparent right ankle injury, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Jackson appeared to tweak his right ankle before heading back to the locker room with 8:49 remaining in the final quarter. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
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