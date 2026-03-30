Isaiah Jackson Injury: Remains out against Portland
Jackson (ankle) is ruled out ahead of Tuesday's game against Portland, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Jackson sprained his right ankle in Friday's 114-113 win over the Indiana Pacers and was subsequently ruled out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee. Without him, the Clippers may continue to rely on John Collins and Nicolas Batum to back up Brook Lopez in the middle.
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