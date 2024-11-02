Isaiah Jackson Injury: Suffers torn Achilles

Jackson suffered a torn Achilles during Friday's game against the Pelicans, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jackson left during the fourth quarter of Friday's game with what was initially diagnosed as a right calf injury, but further tests have revealed a much more severe injury, and he will undergo surgery Monday, per Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com. Jackson was set to take on a larger role as the Pacers' top big man off the bench after James Wiseman tore his Achilles, but now Indiana will be without their top two backup centers for the rest of the year. With Myles Turner as the only healthy center left, the Pacers may have Obi Toppin play at the five at times or look to sign a free agent big man.