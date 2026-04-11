Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson Injury: Won't play in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Jackson (ankle) is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Warriors.

Jackson hasn't played since March 27, and his Sunday absence will mark the end of his regular season, though the Clippers have qualified for the play-in. In his 17 appearances with the Clippers following his trade from the Pacers, Jackson averaged 7.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 15.9 minutes.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Jackson See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
15 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
26 days ago