Jackson won't return to Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a right calf injury, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Jackson sustained the injury in the fourth quarter. He'll finish the contest with six points (3-3 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a block in 16 minutes. Obi Toppin would be a candidate for increased minutes in Jackson's absence.