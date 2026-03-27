Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 6:33pm

Jackson (ankle) won't return to Friday's game against Indiana, according to Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal.

Jackson exited in the fourth quarter because of a sprained right ankle. He will finish the contest with four points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT) and four rebounds in 14 minutes. If the 24-year-old can't play Sunday versus Milwaukee, Nicolas Batum should see more action.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
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