Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Jackson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors.

Jackson missed the Clippers' final eight regular-season games due to a sprained right ankle, though he'll return for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over his last 10 appearances during the regular season, the big man averaged 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 79.2 percent from the field across 18.2 minutes per contest.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
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