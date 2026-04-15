Isaiah Jackson News: Available Wednesday
Jackson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors.
Jackson missed the Clippers' final eight regular-season games due to a sprained right ankle, though he'll return for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over his last 10 appearances during the regular season, the big man averaged 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 79.2 percent from the field across 18.2 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Jackson See More
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 213 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2719 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 22 Streaming Targets19 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Jackson See More