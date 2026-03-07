Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson News: Double-doubles vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 8:37pm

Jackson finished Saturday's 123-120 win over the Grizzlies with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and one block over 25 minutes.

Jackson's 25 minutes off the bench were his most in a game since Feb. 2, and he took advantage of the additional playing time by leading the Clippers in rebounds while recording his seventh double-double of the season. He started in place of Brook Lopez at the start of the second half, and Jackson ended up seeing most of his playing time come over the final two frames of Saturday's game. With Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) out for the rest of the season, Jackson figures to be the top big man off the bench for the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
