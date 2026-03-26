Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson News: Efficient off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 9:00am

Jackson ended Wednesday's 119-94 win over Toronto with 12 points (6-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.

Jackson enjoyed seeing over 20 minutes off the bench just for the third time since the beginning of March, but he made the most of the opportunity. Jackson has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, but his reserve role compromises his fantasy appeal, even if he's making the most of the limited opportunities.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
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