Isaiah Jackson News: Efficient off bench in win
Jackson ended Wednesday's 119-94 win over Toronto with 12 points (6-6 FG), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes.
Jackson enjoyed seeing over 20 minutes off the bench just for the third time since the beginning of March, but he made the most of the opportunity. Jackson has scored in double digits in five of his last six games, but his reserve role compromises his fantasy appeal, even if he's making the most of the limited opportunities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Jackson See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips10 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 1313 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push34 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 846 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Start/Sit: Key Starts include Sensabaugh & Demin66 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Jackson See More