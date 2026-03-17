Isaiah Jackson News: Fares well off bench
Jackson supplied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs.
Jackson turned some heads in limited minutes Monday, perhaps giving the coaching staff something to think about. Brook Lopez has been solid for the most part as Los Angeles' starting center, but he posted a major dud in 24 minutes Monday. Keep an eye on Jackson in case he builds on this momentum.
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