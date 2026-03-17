Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:43am

Jackson supplied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs.

Jackson turned some heads in limited minutes Monday, perhaps giving the coaching staff something to think about. Brook Lopez has been solid for the most part as Los Angeles' starting center, but he posted a major dud in 24 minutes Monday. Keep an eye on Jackson in case he builds on this momentum.

Isaiah Jackson
Los Angeles Clippers
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