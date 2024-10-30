Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Isaiah Jackson headshot

Isaiah Jackson News: Set to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 3:04pm

Jackson will start in place of Myles Turner (ankle) on Wednesday versus Boston, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Jackson steps into the starting lineup to face the Celtics after starting just three contests last season. Coach Rick Carlilse also noted that "Obi Toppin will have to be ready to play some 5, as well as Jarace Walker and potentially Enrique Freeman,"

Isaiah Jackson
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now