Isaiah Jackson News: Set to start Wednesday
Jackson will start in place of Myles Turner (ankle) on Wednesday versus Boston, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.
Jackson steps into the starting lineup to face the Celtics after starting just three contests last season. Coach Rick Carlilse also noted that "Obi Toppin will have to be ready to play some 5, as well as Jarace Walker and potentially Enrique Freeman,"
