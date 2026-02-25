Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe Injury: Early exit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Joe has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a left glute contusion, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Joe will miss the second half after sustaining a bruised left glute. The sharpshooting guard was off his game when on the floor, generating just three points (1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes. In his stead, look for Jared McCain and Nikola Topic to see more playing time. Joe's next chance to play will come Friday against Denver.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
