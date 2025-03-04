Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 2:25pm

Joe (back) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Joe is in danger of missing a third straight game as he continues to nurse soreness in his back. Oklahoma City will already be shorthanded in the backcourt with Alex Caruso (ankle) ruled out, so if Joe doesn't play, the team will be in a tough spot and will likely have to look to Aaron Wiggins to pick up the slack.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
