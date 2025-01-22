Isaiah Joe Injury: Late scratch with illness

Joe (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against Utah, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

After scoring 24 points in Sunday's win over Brooklyn, Joe is a late scratch from Oklahoma City's lineup Wednesday due to an illness. The sharpshooter's next chance to return is Thursday against Dallas. Aaron Wiggins and Alex Caruso appear to be the most likely candidates to replace Joe in the Thunder's starting lineup against Utah.