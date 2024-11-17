Isaiah Joe Injury: Leaves early Sunday

Joe left Sunday's game during the fourth quarter and did not return, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe exited Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with what head coach Mark Daigneault referred to as a "contusion" and did not return. Daigneault also said he just decided not to put Joe back in the game, so it doesn't seem to be of much concern going forward. Joe concluded Sunday's contest with six points (2-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and a block in 25 minutes of action.