Isaiah Joe Injury: Remains out for Sunday
Joe (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.
Joe will miss Sunday's regular-season finale, marking a second straight game on the inactive list due to left knee soreness. He'll finish the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.7 steals in 21.2 minutes per tilt over 71 games (nine starts).
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