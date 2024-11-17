Fantasy Basketball
Isaiah Joe Injury: Suffers bruise Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 12:13pm

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Joe exited Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Mavericks in the fourth quarter with a contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Though Joe wasn't able to finish the contest on the floor, Daigneault didn't indicate that the bruise is something that will likely affect the veteran wing's availabillity moving forward. Joe concluded the gam with six points (2-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
