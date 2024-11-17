Isaiah Joe Injury: Suffers bruise Sunday

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Joe exited Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Mavericks in the fourth quarter with a contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Though Joe wasn't able to finish the contest on the floor, Daigneault didn't indicate that the bruise is something that will likely affect the veteran wing's availabillity moving forward. Joe concluded the gam with six points (2-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes.