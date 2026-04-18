Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Available for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Joe (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.

As expected, the Thunder will be at full strength ahead of the postseason after sitting the majority of their rotation in the season finale.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
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