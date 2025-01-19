Isaiah Joe News: Back to starting role

Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

The Thunder will tweak their starting lineup for this game, and Joe will enter the first unit in a four-guard lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Jaylin Williams. Joe will make his first start since Dec. 23 and is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game when deployed in the first unit.