Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Back to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 19, 2025 at 4:07pm

Joe is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Nets, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

The Thunder will tweak their starting lineup for this game, and Joe will enter the first unit in a four-guard lineup alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Jaylin Williams. Joe will make his first start since Dec. 23 and is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game when deployed in the first unit.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now