Isaiah Joe News: Cleared to play Wednesday
Joe (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against Miami, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Joe did not play in Monday's 137-101 win over the Pelicans due to a right knee injury, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue as he's been given the green light to play Wednesday. Joe has averaged 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 23.6 minutes per game in February.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now