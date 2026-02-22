Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Delivers game-high 22 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Joe ended Sunday's 121-113 win over the Cavaliers with 22 points (6-13 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and five steals in 30 minutes.

Making just his third start in nine February games, Joe produced another big performance from three-point range while also setting a new career high in steals. The 26-year-old guard has drained multiple treys in eight of those nine contests this month, averaging 16.0 points, 3.7 threes, 3.0 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.4 minutes and providing a big offensive spark in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen).

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
