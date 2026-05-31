Isaiah Joe News: Doesn't see floor in Game 7 loss

Joe did not see the floor in Saturday's 111-103 loss to the Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Although Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf) were both unavailable, Joe's inconsistent postseason ended with a DNP-CD in Saturday's do-or-die matchup. The 26-year-old wing made 12 appearances this postseason, during which he averaged 5.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest. He's under contract for the 2026-27 campaign, and the Thunder hold a team option for 2027-28. Despite his playoff inconsistencies, Joe largely provided a spark off the bench during his fourth season with the Thunder in 2025-26, averaging a career-high 11.1 points along with 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from downtown in 21.2 minutes per game across 71 regular-season outings (nine starts).