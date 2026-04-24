Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Doubtful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 6:01pm

Joe (personal) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Suns.

Joe is unlikely to suit up Saturday while attending to a personal matter. If the 26-year-old wing joins Jalen Williams (hamstring) on the inactive list, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain would all be candidates for increased playing time.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
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