Isaiah Joe News: Doubtful for Saturday
Joe (personal) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Suns.
Joe is unlikely to suit up Saturday while attending to a personal matter. If the 26-year-old wing joins Jalen Williams (hamstring) on the inactive list, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain would all be candidates for increased playing time.
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