Isaiah Joe News: Drains five threes from second unit

Joe closed Saturday's 132-111 victory over the Pacers with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt) and five rebounds over 27 minutes off the bench.

The fifth-year wing has been locked in from long range to close out March. Joe has drained multiple three-pointers in eight of the last nine games (one start), averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 boards, 3.3 treys and 1.7 assists in 26.0 minutes during that span while shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.