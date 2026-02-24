Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Drains game-high six three-pointers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Joe finished Tuesday's 116-107 win over Toronto with 22 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes.

Joe did most of his damage from beyond the arc in Tuesday's win. The sixth-year pro tied a season high with six triples, and he's reached that mark in back-to-back games while scoring 22 points in each of those contests. Joe has scored at least 17 points in seven of his last nine outings, and over that span he has averaged 17.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals over 27.7 minutes per game while connecting on 53.7 percent of his three-point attempts (on 7.4 3PA/G).

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
