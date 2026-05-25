Isaiah Joe News: Fares well in garbage time

Joe racked up 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 19 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 loss to San Antonio in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder were blown out of this game, so the team went deep into the bench Sunday. Joe has been used sparingly in the postseason, as he's averaging 11.4 minutes across 11 appearances with 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals on 43.1 percent shooting from the field.