Joe (calf) is listed as available for Monday's matchup against the Kings.

Joe will return to game action after a two-game absence due to a left calf contusion. The 25-year-old swingman started in four consecutive outings before his absence streak, during which he averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 25.3 minutes per game.