Isaiah Joe News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Joe will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Ajay Mitchell will replace Joe in the first unit for Thursday's game. As a reserve this season, Joe owns averages of 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.5 triples per contest.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
