Isaiah Joe News: Huge night from downtown
Joe finished with 24 points (8-10 FG, 8-10 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 22 minutes during Sunday's 127-101 win over the Nets.
Making his first start since Dec. 23, Joe tied his season high in made threes. The fifth-year wing has drained multiple three-pointers in eight of the last 12 games, averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 treys, 2.2 boards, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals in 20.6 minutes a contest during that span, while shooting an impressive 50.5 percent from the floor and 46.8 percent from beyond the arc.
