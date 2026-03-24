Isaiah Joe News: Limited output in win
Joe supplied nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 19 minutes during Monday's 123-103 victory over Philadelphia.
With the Thunder back at full strength, minutes may be hard to come by most nights for Joe. He's been well outside the top-200 in nine-category formats over his last six games, posting averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes per contest.
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