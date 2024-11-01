Isaiah Joe News: Moves into starting lineup
Joe will start Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
The Thunder continue to shift around their starting shooting guard, and this time Joe will make his first start since Opening Night, sending Cason Wallace to the bench. In four appearances this season, Joe has averaged 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.8 minutes per game.
