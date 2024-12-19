Isaiah Joe News: Moving back to bench
Joe is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Joe and Cason Wallace have been rotating in the starting lineup, and Joe will head back to the second unit in this contest against the Magic. The former Arkansas standout is averaging 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game when coming off the bench in 2024-25.
