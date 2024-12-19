Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Moving back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 3:44pm

Joe is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe and Cason Wallace have been rotating in the starting lineup, and Joe will head back to the second unit in this contest against the Magic. The former Arkansas standout is averaging 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game when coming off the bench in 2024-25.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now