Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 6:10pm

Joe is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Nuggets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Joe has started four of the Thunder's last eight games (including each of the last three contests) and has averaged 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.9 steals over 25.3 minutes per game over that span. He'll revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will join Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting lineup.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
33 days ago