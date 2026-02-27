Isaiah Joe News: Not starting Friday
Joe is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Nuggets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Joe has started four of the Thunder's last eight games (including each of the last three contests) and has averaged 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.9 steals over 25.3 minutes per game over that span. He'll revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who will join Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein in the starting lineup.
