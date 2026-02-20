Isaiah Joe News: Not starting vs. Brooklyn
Joe won't start against the Nets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Aaron Wiggins will get the starting nod against Brooklyn, pushing Joe to the second unit. Over five February appearances off the bench, the 26-year-old swingman has averaged 18.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 24.0 minutes per tilt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 128 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2526 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 1072 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 577 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 2686 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More