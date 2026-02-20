Isaiah Joe headshot

Isaiah Joe News: Not starting vs. Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Joe won't start against the Nets on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Aaron Wiggins will get the starting nod against Brooklyn, pushing Joe to the second unit. Over five February appearances off the bench, the 26-year-old swingman has averaged 18.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 24.0 minutes per tilt.

Isaiah Joe
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Isaiah Joe See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 10
Author Image
Joe Mayo
72 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 5
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
77 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
86 days ago